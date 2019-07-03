Westbound off-ramp to Yonge/Bay/York streets to close for 3 months on July 15

Driving in Toronto can already feel like a nightmare, but it’s about to get worse.

On Monday July 15, the westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Yonge, Bay and York Streets will be fully closed for construction.

The off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until September 16.

The work is part of Phase 1 of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan and will include removing and replacing existing asphalt, joint assemblies, approach slabs, light posts, barrier walls, and curbs. New deck drains will also be installed, among other upgrades to existing infrastructure.

“During this time, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes,” the City of Toronto said on its website. “In order to access downtown, motorists will have to use Jarvis Street, Spadina Avenue or Lake Shore Boulevard.”

On Tuesday, the City began rehabilitation work on four different bridges on the Don Valley Parkway.

That work is expected to last through the summer and into the fall on the Don Mills Rd., Spanbridge Rd., Wynford Rd. and Lawrence Ave. bridges.