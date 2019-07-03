Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US trade deficit rises to 5-month high of $55.5B in May
by Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 8:36 am EDT
FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo a cargo ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, July 3, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for May. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose to a five-month high in May as the politically sensitive imbalances with China and Mexico widened.
The Commerce Department says the gap between the goods and services the U.S. sells and what it buys from foreign countries rose 8.4% to $55.5 billion in May, the highest since December. Exports increased 2% to $210.6 billion on rising shipments of soybeans, aircraft and cars. But imports climbed more — 3.3% to $266.2 billion — on an increase in crude oil and cellphones.
The deficit in the trade of goods with Mexico rose 18.1% to a record $9.6 billion. The goods gap with China widened 12.2% to $30.2 billion.
President Donald Trump sees America’s trade deficits as a sign of weakness but hasn’t been able to reduce them.