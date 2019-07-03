Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump's claim about DC homeless raises eyebrows
by Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:16 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Washington, D.C., officials are pushing back against an unsubstantiated claim by President Donald Trump that he orchestrated a purge of homeless people to shield visiting foreign dignitaries from having to see them.
It was among a series of falsehoods levelled by Trump in recent days as he has seized on the homeless epidemic. He has also claimed it’s a phenomenon that started just two years ago. And he has suggested that local and state officials have deliberately exacerbated the problem for political gain.
While homelessness is indeed on the decline in the nation’s capital, there is no evidence Trump had anything to do with it, and thousands still sleep on the streets of the nation’s capital and in its shelters.
