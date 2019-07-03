Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump insists he's not dropping citizenship question effort
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 11:45 am EDT
President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Japan for the G-20 summit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is insisting that he is not dropping efforts to include a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, even as the U.S. Census Bureau has started the process of printing the questionnaire without the controversial query.
Trump says in a tweet Wednesday that, “News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” He says, “We are absolutely moving forward.”
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what he meant.
The Supreme Court halted the question’s inclusion and Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question they were standing down.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement the forms were being printed without the question.