Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Thai authorities urged to investigate attacks on activists
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:01 am EDT
A human rights activist for Amnesty International holds a mask of Thai pro-democracy leader Sirawith Seritiwat during a protest at police headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Rights groups are urging Thai authorities to investigate attacks against pro-democracy activists after one was beaten and left unconscious on a sidewalk last week. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
BANGKOK — Rights groups are urging Thai authorities to investigate attacks against pro-democracy activists after the latest case in which a student was beaten and left unconscious on a sidewalk.
Amnesty International submitted open letters to Thailand’s defence minister and its police commissioner Wednesday asking they bring to justice attackers against three vocal pro-democracy activists who have faced physical abuse on multiple occasions since the military seized power in a coup in 2014.
Authorities have so far failed to investigate the violence. The ruling junta has actively cracked down on dissent and political discussions while it enacted new election laws that favoured its leader, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in elections in March.
Amnesty says the attacks against the activists “appear to fit a pattern of systemic violence.”