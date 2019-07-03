Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jul 3, 2019 at 10:40 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call in the Markham Road and Dunelm Street area shortly before 10 p.m.

They found the victim with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect ran into a nearby field.

He is described as a black male in his 20s, 5-feet-nine inches tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black mask, grey hoodie and grey jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

G F

Wow – 680 actually posted the description !!!!!

July 03, 2019 at 10:38 pm