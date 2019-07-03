Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call in the Markham Road and Dunelm Street area shortly before 10 p.m.

They found the victim with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect ran into a nearby field.

He is described as a black male in his 20s, 5-feet-nine inches tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black mask, grey hoodie and grey jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.