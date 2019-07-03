Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russian defence chief goes to Arctic base after navy fire
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 5:20 am EDT
FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Aug. 5, 2005, a Russian mini rescue submarine, AS-34, called a Priz, left, is seen aboard the rescue ship Rudnetsky in the Barents Sea, Russia. The Russian military says that a fire on one of its deep-sea submersibles has killed 14 sailors. The Defense Ministry says that the blaze erupted Monday while the vessel was performing tests in Russia's territorial waters. (TASS News Agency via AP) JAPAN OUT
MOSCOW — Russia’s defence minister has arrived at an Arctic navy base to oversee the investigation into a deadly fire on one of the Russian navy’s deep-sea research submersibles.
During Wednesday’s trip to Severomorsk, Sergei Shoigu will meet with members of a panel investigating the blaze which killed 14 crewmembers, according to the Defence Ministry.
The ministry said toxic fumes from Monday’s blaze killed the seamen, but did not specify how many sailors were aboard the vessel at the time or whether there were any survivors. It said the ship was measuring sea depths in Russia’s territorial waters.
The ministry didn’t name the ship, but Russian media reported it was the country’s most secret submersible, a nuclear-powered vessel nicknamed the Losharik that has been designed for sensitive missions at great depths.