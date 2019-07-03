Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Roxodus music festival cancelled due to ill-prepared event grounds
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 8:52 am EDT
SIMCOE COUNTY, Ont. — The Roxodus music festival in Stayner, Ont., has been cancelled a week before it was set to get underway.
Organizers for the event, which listed Aerosmith, Nickelback and Lynyrd Skynyrd among its headliners, said the event grounds would not be ready in time.
They say that the venue at Edenvale Airport “battled tremendous rainy weather” over the past several months, soaking the grounds and making it hard to produce the festival.
Kid Rock, Alice Cooper and Blondie were also set to perform at the event, which was to begin on July 11.
Roxodus had promised “a once in a lifetime experience” for rock lovers, and offered up a slate of paid VIP packages that included celebrity chef catering and an air conditioned tent that was to be decorated with skull-themed furniture.
Roxodus says it will provide information about refunds soon.