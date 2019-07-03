Roxodus music festival featuring Aerosmith, Nickelback cancelled due to rain damage

A music festival to be held at an airport in Stayner, Ont., near Collingwood, has been cancelled due to heavy rain over the past couple of months.

Roxodus was supposed to happen at the Edenvale Airport on the July 11-14 weekend and was billed as rock festival. Organizers said the “tremendous rainy weather” impacted their ability to produce the festival.

Aerosmith was the scheduled headliner, and other acts included Blondie, Alice Cooper, Nickelback and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton and Billy Idol were also expected to perform.

Event spokeswoman Damien Nelson said Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, where The Rolling Stones performed last weekend, was considered as an alternate venue, but they couldn’t make it work due to other events already scheduled.

A statement on their website stated their team worked tirelessly to find a solution, but couldn’t make it work this year.

“Our dream of producing a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ has been put on hold as we take the much-needed time to nurture our venue into a premier landmark in Ontario,” the statement read.

Information on refunds are expected to be released shortly.