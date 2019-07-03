Loading articles...

Report: Kawhi Leonard’s decision could still be days away

Last Updated Jul 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm EDT

Cheering fans are reflected in the sunglasses of Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. The saga of Leonard's free agency decision now involves stalking by air.The journey of a black van from Pearson Airport to downtown Toronto was broadcast live on news station CP24 through via helicopter, the latest strange development in the lengthy pursuit of the coveted free agent by the Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

If you’re sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for a Kawhi Leonard announcement, you might want to settle in and get a little more comfortable.

According to The Athletic‘s Jabari Young, it may still be a few days before the much sought-after free agent makes his decision.

The two-time Finals MVP, fresh off a historic championship win with the Toronto Raptors, reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week and touched down in Toronto to meet with Raptors brass Wednesday.

Another interest note, per Young, is that no two-year deals have been discussed.

And so, the wait ⁠— and the intrigue ⁠— continues.

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange goes over the hysteria that hit Toronto as Kawhi Leonard’s free agency continues to loom over the city.

