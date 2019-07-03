Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Kawhi Leonard’s decision could still be days away
by Emily Sadler, Sportsnet
Posted Jul 3, 2019 11:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2019 at 11:09 pm EDT
Cheering fans are reflected in the sunglasses of Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. The saga of Leonard's free agency decision now involves stalking by air.The journey of a black van from Pearson Airport to downtown Toronto was broadcast live on news station CP24 through via helicopter, the latest strange development in the lengthy pursuit of the coveted free agent by the Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
If you’re sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for a Kawhi Leonard announcement, you might want to settle in and get a little more comfortable.
According to The Athletic‘s Jabari Young, it may still be a few days before the much sought-after free agent makes his decision.
On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA@TheAthleticNBA
People need to chill and stop stalking Kawhi. We’ll know when we know.