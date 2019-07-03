Report: Kawhi Leonard’s decision could still be days away

If you’re sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for a Kawhi Leonard announcement, you might want to settle in and get a little more comfortable.

According to The Athletic‘s Jabari Young, it may still be a few days before the much sought-after free agent makes his decision.

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

The two-time Finals MVP, fresh off a historic championship win with the Toronto Raptors, reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week and touched down in Toronto to meet with Raptors brass Wednesday.

So MLSE's plane has landed at Pearson … and I can confirm Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster are already in Toronto so .. https://t.co/IW9poAIib6 — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 3, 2019

Another interest note, per Young, is that no two-year deals have been discussed.

And so, the wait ⁠— and the intrigue ⁠— continues.

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange goes over the hysteria that hit Toronto as Kawhi Leonard’s free agency continues to loom over the city.