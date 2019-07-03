Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opioid drug defendants ask Oklahoma judge to end case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 11:54 am EDT
NORMAN, Okla. — The defendants in Oklahoma’s trial against drugmakers are asking a judge to rule in their favour, arguing the state has failed to prove they’re responsible for the opioid epidemic.
Attorneys for consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals filed a motion for judgment Wednesday after the state rested its case.
Oklahoma called its last witness on Tuesday, a former sales representative for Johnson & Johnson. The drugmakers’ case is expected to take about four more weeks.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has called Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries a “kingpin” responsible for the state’s ongoing opioid epidemic.
Johnson & Johnson attorney John Sparks says the state is seeking damages from the company without any evidence that it caused the problem.
