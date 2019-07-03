Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Korea: Trump tries to undermine peace with sanctions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:24 pm EDT
North Korea’s U.N. Mission is accusing the Trump administration of deliberately trying to undermine peace efforts by pressuring all countries to implement U.N. sanctions.
The mission said Wednesday that while the U.S. is talking about dialogue it is “more and more hell-bent” on hostile acts.
It cited a joint letter from the U.S., Britain, France and Germany on June 29 to U.N. member states calling for all North Korean workers abroad to be sent home — the same day President Donald Trump proposed a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The mission said all countries “will have to keep vigilance against deliberate attempts by the United States to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that has been created on the Korean peninsula in no easy way.”
