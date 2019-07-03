Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton stepping down as co-CEO and board member

TORONTO — Canopy Growth Corp. says Bruce Linton is stepping down as co-chief executive and as a board member, effective immediately.

The cannabis company says Mark Zekulin will become the sole CEO and will work with the board to begin a search to find a new leader to guide the company in its next phase.

 

The Canadian Press

