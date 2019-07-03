Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lee Iacocca, engineer of Chrysler's turnaround, dies at 94
by Tom Krisher And Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 7:11 am EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2005, file photo, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills general manager Stephen Smythe, left, and Lee Iacocca joke in the back of the new 12-cylinder Maybach 57 S, as the car unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills dealership in Beverly Hills, Calif. Iacocca, the auto executive and master pitchman who put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s and became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler 20 years later, has died in Bel Air, California. He was 94. Two former Chrysler executives who worked with Iacocca were told of his death Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
DETROIT — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.
Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.
He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”
Iacocca also wrote two bestselling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Mustang.
Tom Krisher And Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press