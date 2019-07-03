Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge to reassess $80 million award in Monsanto cancer case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:31 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge will reconsider a jury’s $80 million damage award to a cancer victim who used Monsanto’s Roundup weed-killer.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said at a hearing Tuesday that he will reduce but not entirely eliminate punitive damages for what he called the company’s “reprehensible” conduct. He said the evidence at the trial showed “Monsanto not really caring whether its products cause cancer.”
In March, a jury found that glyphosate, an active ingredient in Roundup, was a likely cause of 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman’s diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hardeman was diagnosed with the cancer in 2015 after spraying the product on his California property for more than 26 years. Monsanto is appealing the verdict.
Thousands of similar lawsuits against Monsanto are pending in state and federal courts.