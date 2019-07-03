Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge denies request to halt Trump "gag rule" in Maine
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:21 pm EDT
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge in Maine has denied a reproductive rights group’s request to block new rules for family planning grants backed by the Trump administration.
U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker in a decision Wednesday said he’s concerned the regulations will mean a more “convoluted” path for those seeking abortion services.
But Walker said that challenge is likely not as insurmountable as New York City-based Center for Reproduction Rights insists.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced new rules this spring to prohibit family planning clinics funded by the federal Title X program from making abortion referrals.
Maine Family Planning says the new rules jeopardize its 18 clinics and access to abortion itself. The centre’s president and CEO Nancy Northup says it will keep fighting the gag rule.
The Associated Press
