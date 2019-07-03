Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli police bracing for more protests after teen's death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 4:16 am EDT
JERUSALEM — Israeli police are bracing for another day of violent protests after an Ethiopian-Israeli teen was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.
Demonstrators have blocked highways around the country, snarling traffic for hours, and vandalized vehicles in response to what they perceive as police brutality.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Wednesday more than 110 police officers have been wounded, including from hurled stones and bottles. He says more than 130 suspects have been arrested.
The violence erupted after Solomon Teka, 18, was fatally shot in a Haifa suburb. The officer says he felt he and his young children’s lives were in danger from a group of rioting teenagers. The protesters view the incident as part of a pattern of systematic discrimination by police toward the community.
The Associated Press
