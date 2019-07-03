Hunt on for shooters after 2 shot at California mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police are looking for two shooters who staged a gunfight inside a Northern California shopping mall, wounding two teenagers and spreading panic.

Customers and employees fled for cover or locked themselves inside stores Tuesday afternoon as shots rang out at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, near San Francisco.

A hospital spokesman says two teen boys were hit. One was in critical and the other in serious condition.

Two people who were not shot had minor injuries.

Authorities closed two train stations to hunt for the shooters but didn’t find them Tuesday night.

The shutdowns, however, scrambled commuter traffic in the Bay Area for several hours.

Associated Press reporters Stefanie Dazio, Natalie Rice and Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

