Hunt on for shooters after 2 shot at California mall
by Samantha Maldonado, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 12:43 am EDT
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Police are searching for suspects after at least two people were wounded in a mall shooting near San Francisco on Tuesday that led to region-wide transit delays at rush hour. (AP Photo/Stephanie Mullen)
SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police are looking for two shooters who staged a gunfight inside a Northern California shopping mall, wounding two teenagers and spreading panic.
Customers and employees fled for cover or locked themselves inside stores Tuesday afternoon as shots rang out at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, near San Francisco.
A hospital spokesman says two teen boys were hit. One was in critical and the other in serious condition.
Two people who were not shot had minor injuries.
Authorities closed two train stations to hunt for the shooters but didn’t find them Tuesday night.
The shutdowns, however, scrambled commuter traffic in the Bay Area for several hours.
Associated Press reporters Stefanie Dazio, Natalie Rice and Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.