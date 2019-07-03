Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 6:52 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the West Des Moines Democrats' annual picnic, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Kamala Harris says busing students should be considered by a school district trying to desegregate its locations, but suggests it should not be federally mandated.
She says she thinks of busing as “being in the toolbox” of way to desegregate schools.
Harris spoke to reporters after a Democratic Party picnic in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Harris says “there are a lot of issues” involved in desegregating America’s schools, including changing the way public schools are funded and increasing teacher pay.
Her position on the issue has come into focus since she criticized former Vice-President Joe Biden during last week’s debate for opposing federally mandated busing while he was a Delaware senator.
