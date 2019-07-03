Harris picks up new endorsement among divided black caucus

WASHINGTON — Connecticut Democrat Jahana Hayes is endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris for president.

Hayes posted an op-ed in Essence on Wednesday ahead of the magazine’s annual gathering this weekend in New Orleans. Hayes cited Harris’ story of being bused as a young girl in Berkeley, California, which the California Democrat spoke about in last week’s Democratic presidential debate.

Hayes says “that resonated” because “that was me.”

Hayes was among the wave of freshmen women, particularly women of colour, who swept into Congress during the 2018 midterms. Hayes is the seventh member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Harris. Former Vice-President Joe Biden has support from five CBC members.

