Funeral set for detective who fought for 9-11 compensation
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 1:04 am EDT
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the New York City Police Department, NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez poses for a photo. Alvarez, who died on Saturday, June 29, after a three-year battle with cancer that he believed was cause by working at the World Trade Center after the attacks, will be remembered with a funeral service in the Queens borough of New York on Wednesday, July 3. (New York City Police Department via AP, File)
NEW YORK — A former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is being remembered with a funeral service in Queens on Wednesday.
The ceremony for 53-year-old Detective Luis Alvarez will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria.
Alvarez died Saturday after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer. He attributed his illness to a three-month period he spent digging through rubble at the World Trade Center’s twin towers after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
In June, Alvarez appeared before the House Judiciary Committee with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart to deliver a passionate plea for a bill that would extend health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders. The bill passed the committee unanimously and awaits a full House vote.