First Nations basketball players to hit court despite dispute with referees

CALGARY — Young basketball players from a southern Alberta First Nation will be able to play in a tournament this week despite a dispute with a Calgary referee group.

Truman Soop, a coach for two Indigenous teams in the Stampede Showdown tournament, says the kids were devastated when they were told they might not be able to take part.

The Calgary Basketball Officials Association says its referees are refusing to be involved in any games involving Kainai Basketball Association teams due to security concerns.

The association hasn’t revealed what led to the referees’ concerns, but says they involve more than one person.

Soop says players from the Kainai teams, who are between eight and 15 years old, were elated on Tuesday when they were told they could participate because organizers hired different referees for their games.

He says the teams do not get any funding and the children spent months fundraising to be able to play in the tournament, which starts on Friday.

