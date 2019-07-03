Fairbanks borough mayor declares fire a disaster emergency

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska mayor has declared a disaster emergency in the hopes of securing state assistance to stop an ongoing wildfire.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward made the declaration Tuesday.

The declaration requests that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy declare an emergency exists in the borough and to provide state and individual assistance for response and recovery from the Shovel Creek Fire.

Officials say around 52 residences have been evacuated and more were expected to be placed on alert Tuesday evening.

The declaration says the fire is an “imminent threat to people, homes and structures within the borough.”

Ward says the declaration allows the borough to use resources and conduct activities in excess of the $20,000 allocated in the budget.

