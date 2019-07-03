Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dubai firm pays $7.5M for cancelling Six Flags park plans
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 5:08 am EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Dubai firm will pay $7.5 million to Six Flags after abandoning plans to build a version of the U.S. amusement park in the United Arab Emirates amid a slowdown in the economy.
DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said Tuesday it agreed with Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp. to pay the amount as “a right of first refusal.”
In February, DXB Entertainments announced it was cancelling plans to build the $454 million Six Flags, citing financing constraints. The company, which owns other theme parks in Dubai, posted a first quarter net loss of $59 million and visits were down 11% over the same period.
DXB Entertainments is majority-owned by Meraas Holding, a development company owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The Associated Press
