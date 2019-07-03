Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton stepping down as co-CEO, board member
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 7:31 am EDT
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, poses with the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John's N.L. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Canopy Growth Corp. says Bruce Linton is stepping down as co-chief executive and as a board member, effective immediately.
The cannabis company says Mark Zekulin will become the sole CEO and will work with the board to begin a search to find a new leader to guide the company in its next phase.
Rade Kovacevic, who has been leading the company’s Canadian operations and recreational strategy, was also named president.
Linton, who has been the public face of the company, says the board decided, and he agreed, that his turn is over.
The board also appointed John Bell to replace Linton as chairman. Bell has served on the board as lead director for five years.
Canopy was founded in 2013 and has grown to become a leader in medical and recreational cannabis. The company recently received a $5 billion investment from alcohol company Constellation Brands.