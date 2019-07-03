Barrie man facing charges after tire smashes through windshield

A 56-year-old Barrie man is now facing charges after a tire came off a car and crashed into the windshield of another car last month, leaving a woman with serious injuries

Police say around 9 a.m. on June 13, the front wheel from a vehicle that was heading northbound on Highway 400 came off and struck the windshield of a car travelling in the southbound lanes.

A 29-year-old woman from Barrie had to be airlifted to a trauma centre suffering multiple fractures as a result of the crash.

The man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act which carry fines of up to $2,000 and a 60 day licence suspension.