Barrie man facing charges after tire smashes through windshield
by News Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2019 12:58 pm EDT
A driver was seriously injured after a flying vehicle tire smashed into her vehicle's windshield on Highway 400 on June 12, 2019. TWITTER/Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
A 56-year-old Barrie man is now facing charges after a tire came off a car and crashed into the windshield of another car last month, leaving a woman with serious injuries
Police say around 9 a.m. on June 13, the front wheel from a vehicle that was heading northbound on Highway 400 came off and struck the windshield of a car travelling in the southbound lanes.
A 29-year-old woman from Barrie had to be airlifted to a trauma centre suffering multiple fractures as a result of the crash.
The man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act which carry fines of up to $2,000 and a 60 day licence suspension.
