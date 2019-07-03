B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

CLINTON, B.C. — The Fisheries Department says fish blocked from migrating upstream to spawning grounds could be trucked above an obstruction following a rock slide in British Columbia’s Fraser River.

Fisheries spokeswoman Bonnie Antcliffe says data from an acoustic device installed upstream from the rocks suggest about 700 fish, mostly chinook salmon and some sockeye, have passed through.

Salmon were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar, northwest of Kamloops.

Antcliffe says a second acoustic device is expected to be installed on Thursday while other options are being explored to save the fish.

She says technical staff are monitoring the area by helicopter because it’s unsafe for crews to do any work.

An incident command post has been set up in Lillooet, with representatives from First Nations and the federal and provincial governments.

The Canadian Press