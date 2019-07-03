Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Average vet faces 32-week wait for benefits decision, double government target
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 2:39 pm EDT
A sign is placed on a truck windshield as members of the advocacy group Banished Veterans protest outside the Veterans Affairs office in Halifax on Thursday, June 16, 2016. The lengthy delays many veterans are having to face when applying to the government for assistance for service-related injuries has reached a new milestone.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
OTTAWA — The long delays many veterans face when applying to the government for assistance for service-related injuries has reached a new milestone.
Former service members have long been promised that the vast majority will know within 16 weeks whether they are eligible for financial compensation or medical treatment.
But Veterans Affairs Canada says the average wait time for initial applications is now twice as long — 32 weeks — as requests for assistance outpace the department’s ability to process them.
The government is hoping to start reining in the ever-growing wait times, which advocates say add stress and frustration on veterans, by hiring and training hundreds of temporary staff.
It is also implementing a number of measures to cut red tape and speed up decision-making so veterans get the services and benefits they deserve faster.
But the union representing Veterans Affairs’ employees says what is really needed is more full-time staff as the department’s operational budget has not kept up with demand for services.