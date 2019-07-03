Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again
by Gene Johnson, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 7:36 pm EDT
SEATTLE — Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated a unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel and said a slate of 11 judges will reconsider lawsuits brought by more than 20 states challenging the rules.
The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers.
Critics say the rule would force many clinics to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.
Judges in Washington, Oregon and California blocked the rules from taking effect, but a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit overruled them last month. That decision is no longer in effect.
It’s not clear when new arguments will be held.
