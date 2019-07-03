Anti-drug chief slain in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato say the head of the state prosecutor’s anti-drug unit has been killed in a drive-by shooting.

The Guanajuato’s state prosecutor’s office says Francisco Javier Fuentes Uribe was standing outside a business in the city of Celaya Tuesday night when a car pulled up and occupants opened fire.

Fuentes had also been the head of the specialized investigation unit.

Guanajuato has recently struggled with growing violence fueled by gasoline theft rings.

The Associated Press