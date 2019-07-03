Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
by Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2019 3:42 am EDT
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez adjust his cap that has a written message on it referring to teammate Tyler Skaggs during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout led a parade of Los Angeles Angels into the interview room of the Texas Rangers for the first interaction with reporters since teammate Tyler Skaggs died.
The two-time AL MVP tried to smile when it was his turn to talk, only to find himself fighting back tears almost immediately. Trout wasn’t alone in his sorrow following a 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, a day after the 27-year-old Skaggs was found unresponsive in his room at the team hotel.
Andrew Heaney, a starter alongside Skaggs who said the fellow left-hander was his best friend, had the same reaction, choking back sobs before finding his composure.
To a man, the Angels agreed that Skaggs’ presence in the clubhouse would be missed. But, they said that sorrow should be saved for their fallen teammate’s family.
They pledged to soldier on, playing hard for Skaggs.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports