2 people killed by train in south Wales

LONDON — British police say two people were killed when they were hit by a train in south Wales.

British Transport Police said the incident happened near Port Talbot 175 miles (280 kilometres) west of London Wednesday morning.

No details were immediately available. Police say they received a report that a train had hit two people on the tracks and that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police superintendent Andy Morgan said an urgent investigation is underway.

The Associated Press