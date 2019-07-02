Woman sleeping in home killed by crashing car fleeing police

SENECA, S.C. — Authorities say a 19-year-old driver being chased by police crashed his car into a South Carolina home, killing a woman asleep in the basement.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the vehicle landed atop 39-year-old Vanessa Neimeyer around 11:35 p.m. Monday in the Seneca home she shared with her mother and grandmother. She died at the scene.

Addis said in a statement the driver didn’t stop for a checkpoint and led troopers on a 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometre) chase.

Authorities say the driver missed a turn as the road ended and travelled more than 150 feet (45 metres) into the home.

Oconee County deputies say El Asia Hassian Muhammad is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer who could comment.

The Associated Press