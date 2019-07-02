Police asking for help in identifying woman found dead in East York

Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman found dead in East York Friday morning.

The woman was found in the Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road area with no identification.

She is described as between the ages of 33 and 50, four foot eight inches to five foot two inches, with a slim build, straight brown hair and perscription eye glasses.

The woman had no scars, marks or tattoos and appeared to take care of herself well, according to police.

She was wearing a green winter coat, a grey knitted toque, a blue t-shirt with heart-shaped patterns , blue hoodie, blue track pants and brown knee high ‘Blondo’ leather boots.

An artist rendering of what she looked like has also been released.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact police. They are looking for a caregiver or next-of-kin.