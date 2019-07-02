Loading articles...

Wind Cave suspends cave tours pending elevator repairs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Visitors to Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota won’t be able to take cave tours until elevator repairs are completed.

Park officials said Tuesday a safety problem was identified last Friday, making the shutdown necessary.

Cave tours may be cancelled for more than a month while parts are ordered, manufactured and installed.

However, the cave’ s visitor centre remains open with rangers offering free interpretive programs.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.