Tunisia: Blast kills suspect in confrontation with police

TUNIS, Tunisia — Police shot at a man wanted for terrorism during a confrontation late Tuesday in Tunisia’s capital and the suspect was killed when his explosive belt detonated, the Interior Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Sofiène Zaâg told private Radio Mosaique that officers surrounded the man in the suburban Tunis neighbourhood of Intilaki and opened fire. He said the explosion of the belt killed the man.

There were no other injuries or damage reported.

The incident followed two nearly simultaneous attacks last Thursday, including one in the centre of Tunisia’s capital, that killed a police officer and injured eight. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for those attacks.

The Associated Press