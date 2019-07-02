The Latest: Suspect arrested after Fresno deputy shot in leg

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting that wounded a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

After an hours-long standoff, authorities say they’ve arrested a rifleman suspected of wounding a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man surrendered Tuesday after talking with negotiators. His name wasn’t released.

Authorities say deputies responding to a call about a rural property line dispute came under fire from a shed.

One deputy, 49-year-old John Erickson, was driving in a pickup truck with a ride-along passenger. He was shot and the bullet broke his leg. The pickup truck also was riddled but the passenger wasn’t hurt.

Sheriff Margaret Mims says it took an hour to rescue the deputy, who hid in bushes. She says Erickson, an 11-year veteran, is expected to be fine.

The gunman surrendered after about 2 1/2 hours. Mims says he had several weapons.

2:26 p.m.

Authorities say a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a call about two neighbours arguing over a rural property boundary was shot Tuesday in the leg by one of the men.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims says the suspect is holed up in his home in the community of Tollhouse. She says that a SWAT team and deputies have surrounded the house in a hillside and that officers have made contact with the suspect.

Mims says Deputy John Ericson was able to return fire but she doesn’t know if the suspect is wounded.

Mims says deputies have been called to the same location before over the same property boundary disagreement.

She says a helicopter landed in the area and took Ericson to a hospital where he is recovering.

The Associated Press