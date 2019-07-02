Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Man rescued from North Carolina home after blast
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 5:17 pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on a fire and explosion at a North Carolina home (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
A man has been rescued from the remains of a home levelled by a fire and explosion in North Carolina’s largest city.
Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson told reporters Tuesday that the man called 911 operators to tell them he was trapped inside the home. Johnson said the man was taken by helicopter to a hospital with what the chief describes as life-threatening injuries.
Johnson says the man was able to tell emergency operators where he was in the home, but didn’t say what caused the explosion.
The chief also says firefighters were still conducting a rescue operation, but didn’t say if anyone else was still in the rubble.
___
4:32 p.m.
A fire and house explosion in North Carolina’s largest city left two people injured and prompted a rescue operation Tuesday in case anyone was still inside the splintered home, authorities said.
Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Westover confirmed at an afternoon news briefing that an operation was being carried out but he wouldn’t elaborate on the mission. His department tweeted earlier that it had to summon additional emergency responders following the blast.
Area resident Paul Aarons told The Charlotte Observer his entire house shook and he heard a massive boom. The boom seemed so close that he thought someone was driving into his garage.
The Associated Press
