Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
State mapmaker brings creativity, whimsy to Ohio road maps
by Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 6:42 am EDT
In this June 6, 2019, photo, Bruce Hull points to an image of his daughter on a state map as he is interviewed at his offices at the Ohio Department of Transportation in Columbus. If your summer travel plans involve traversing Ohio and you're still a fan of paper maps, it's time you meet Bruce Hull. As a layout design artist with the Ohio Department of Transportation since 1989, the 60-year-old Hull has creative control over the map's look and feel, from the graphics to the paper to the fold that's used. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your summer travel plans involve travelling through Ohio and you’re a fan of paper maps, you’ve probably encountered the work of Bruce Hull.
Hull’s artistry has appeared on millions of maps helping drivers navigate the state with the nation’s fourth busiest highway system. He selects the images, the design, the paper, even the type of fold that’s used.
The 60-year-old Hull has been injecting visual flare, handy information and a hidden bit of his own family history into Ohio’s road maps for almost two decades.
He’s been a layout design artist with the Ohio Department of Transportation since 1989. He’s had creative control over the road map since 2001.
For fun, Hull’s also slipped a photo of his daughter into every map he’s designed.