State mapmaker brings creativity, whimsy to Ohio road maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your summer travel plans involve travelling through Ohio and you’re a fan of paper maps, you’ve probably encountered the work of Bruce Hull.

Hull’s artistry has appeared on millions of maps helping drivers navigate the state with the nation’s fourth busiest highway system. He selects the images, the design, the paper, even the type of fold that’s used.

The 60-year-old Hull has been injecting visual flare, handy information and a hidden bit of his own family history into Ohio’s road maps for almost two decades.

He’s been a layout design artist with the Ohio Department of Transportation since 1989. He’s had creative control over the road map since 2001.

For fun, Hull’s also slipped a photo of his daughter into every map he’s designed.

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press











