Search ends for New Jersey couple off Barbados
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 8:33 am EDT
Authorities in Barbados have called off a week-long search for a New Jersey couple who vanished while jet skiing.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley met with seven family members on Monday and her press secretary Roy Morris says she expressed condolences.
Thirty-two-year-old Oscar Suarez and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation in Holetown, on the island’s west coast. Two days later they rented jet skills, donned life jackets and set off over Caribbean waters. They never returned.
Morris says the search ended on Sunday at sunset, a day after a US military aircraft ended its search for the American couple.
The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.
The Associated Press
