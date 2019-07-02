Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
River flooding in Tennessee ruins cotton, soybean crops
by Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 2:41 pm EDT
Floodwaters inundate a farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Ripley, Tenn. Officials say water from the bulging Mississippi River has flooded thousands of acres of farmland in west Tennessee. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Lush green fields of cotton and soybeans are turning into lakes as flooding from the overfull Mississippi River inundates thousands of acres of farmland in west Tennessee.
Officials in Lauderdale County say about 175,000 acres of farmland are now covered with water in the worst time of year. County Mayor Maurice Gaines Jr. says early July flooding means farmers won’t be able to replant in time for the fall harvest, ruining countless numbers of crops.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff toured flooded areas of the county, located north of Memphis. Kustoff said he would try to get federal assistance for affected farmers.
Heavy rains have caused catastrophic flooding along Arkansas River in Oklahoma and Arkansas this spring. Trouble is now being seen farther south along the Mississippi River.
Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press
