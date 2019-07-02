Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Protests mar the opening of the European Parliament
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 4:49 am EDT
Brexit Party chairman Nigel Farage arrives in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday July 2, 2019. The first session of the new Parliament will open later today. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
STRASBOURG, France — Legislators from right-wing parties, Brexiteers and Catalan independence backers have disrupted the formal opening session of the European Parliament.
Some refused to stand as a jazz ensemble started playing the EU’s anthem — Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ — while others, notably from Britain’s Brexit Party, turned their backs on the proceedings.
There was also a protest against the decision to deny Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont taking his seat and a defence of the German ship captain who is held in Italy in a standoff over migrant rights.
After the formal opening, normal proceedings soon resumed.
Tuesday marks the first day in the new five-year session of the legislature following the May elections which set the scene for a more fractured parliament.