Protests mar the opening of the European Parliament

Brexit Party chairman Nigel Farage arrives in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday July 2, 2019. The first session of the new Parliament will open later today. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

STRASBOURG, France — Legislators from right-wing parties, Brexiteers and Catalan independence backers have disrupted the formal opening session of the European Parliament.

Some refused to stand as a jazz ensemble started playing the EU’s anthem — Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ — while others, notably from Britain’s Brexit Party, turned their backs on the proceedings.

There was also a protest against the decision to deny Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont taking his seat and a defence of the German ship captain who is held in Italy in a standoff over migrant rights.

After the formal opening, normal proceedings soon resumed.

Tuesday marks the first day in the new five-year session of the legislature following the May elections which set the scene for a more fractured parliament.

The Associated Press

