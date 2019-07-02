Prep-Entertainment-Report

—

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST BACKS OFF KIMONO PLAN

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has backed away from what some saw as a misappropriation of Japanese culture. She has decided to change the name of her garment line, dropping the Kimono Soultionwear title. The move comes less than a week after the reality TV show star began getting blowback on social media for using the traditional Japanese kimono to hawk her line of shape-wear. In a tweet yesterday, West said her brands and products are designed with “inclusivity and diversity at their core” — and her decision to change the brand name came “after thought and consideration.” She hasn’t said what the new name will be.

—

KALEY CUOCO GETS NEW PRODUCTION DEAL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the stars of “The Big Bang Theory” has taken another step forward with her career, now that the long-running sitcom has ended. Kaley Cuoco has signed a new, exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. TV, the same company that churned out the CBS sitcom she was on for 12 seasons. The deal will see her make a transition from doing comedy to drama. Her first project is an hour-long series, “The Flight Attendants.” It will be made for the WarnerMedia streaming service that’s due to launch early next year.

—

NEW MOTION PICTURE ACADEMY MEMBERS NAMED

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that it silenced the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, the motion picture academy is trying to keep an #OscarsSoMale hashtag from taking hold. The academy says for the first time, it has reached gender parity in its newest class of inductees. The academy has invited 842 people to the Oscars organization — and half the new invitees are women. What’s more, in 10 of the 17 branches, more women than men were asked to join. The class of new members also includes about a-third who are people of colour. If most accept their invites, the film academy will number more than 9,000 members.

—

TAKERU KOBAYASHI APPEARS IN DOCUMENTARY ON COMPETITIVE EATING

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s a man you probably wouldn’t want to dine with _ especially if you have to pick up the tab — because he can out-eat you, no matter what’s put before him. Takeru Kobayashi (tah-KAY’-roo koh-bee-AH’-shee) holds world records for eating copious amounts of foods, ranging from hot dogs to pizza, chicken wings to Twinkies — even cow brains. While his 15 world titles show he can wolf down food, he says he found the ESPN “30 for 30” documentary featuring him a little harder to swallow. Tonight marks the debut of “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” _ and Kobayashi says he’s “so embarrassed,” he “can’t even watch it.” The documentary shows the rivalry between the six-time hot-dog eating champ and current 11-time champion Joey Chestnut, who dethroned Kobayashi in 2007.

—

STEVE HARVEY – SCHOLARSHIPS

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Steve Harvey is going to helping some students get their college degrees — by picking up the cost of their education. The comedian and game show host will be paying the freight for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater, Kent State University. The school says in a statement that the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation will provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. To keep the cash flowing, the students have to maintain a 2.5 grade point average each semester.

—

PRINCESS DIANA WORKOUT SWEATSHIRT BEING AUCTIONED

BOSTON (AP) — How much would you pay for a baggy, well-used sweatshirt that’s more than 20 years old? If you saw it at a thrift shop, you probably wouldn’t spend more than a dollar for it — if that. But a garment like that is expected to sell for more than $5,000 when it goes up for sale. That’s because the sweatshirt in question used to belong to Princess Diana. She used to wear the dark blue, cotton-poly blend Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt when she worked out. Her longtime trainer says the Princess of Wales wore the same shirt to discourage the media from documenting what she wore to her workouts. The garment will be auctioned by RR Auction, based in Boston.

—

The Associated Press