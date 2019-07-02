Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police charge 2nd man in killing of Missouri police officer
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 8:25 pm EDT
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors say a second man has been charged in the shooting death of a Missouri police officer.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s announcement of the charge Tuesday came a day after the funeral for North St. Louis County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Kawynn Smith was charged with second-degree murder in Langsdorf’s death. Smith has a murder conviction from 1998.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Langsdorf was shot on June 23 while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston, Missouri.
Police say Smith gave Bonette Meeks Jr. fraudulent checks to cash while Smith waited in a car outside.
Meeks has been charged with first-degree murder. Police say Meeks got into a struggle with the officer and then shot him.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
The Associated Press
