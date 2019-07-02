Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Philippines: 1st known Filipino suicide attacker identified
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 1:31 am EDT
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine general says authorities have identified as a Filipino militant one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs that killed five people and the bombers in a southern army camp.
Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the family of the 23-year-old militant, Norman Lasuca, has identified him as one of the bombers who detonated a bomb last week at the gate of an army encampment in Sulu province’s Indanan town. The other suicide attacker remains unidentified.
Sobejana said Lasuca left his family in Sulu about five years ago and joined an Abu Sayyaf militant faction under commander Hajan Sawadjaan.
Lasuca is the first known Filipino militant to have agreed to carry out a suicide bombing, a development that has concerned Philippine security officials.
The Associated Press
