Officials identify last 2 victims of Hawaii plane crash

HONOLULU — The names of the last two victims of a deadly skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people in Hawaii were identified Tuesday by the Honolulu medical examiner.

Officials said Jerome Renck, 42, a pilot, and James Lisenbee, 48, an avid skydiver, died in the June 21 crash. Both men lived in Hawaii.

The plane was being operated by Oahu Parachute Center, which listed Renck as its chief pilot on its website.

The plane was carrying a group of skydivers when it rolled to the side and became inverted before crashing just after takeoff. There were no survivors.

Danielle Marriott, Renck’s roommate, remembered him as kind and respectful with a great sense of humour.

“Jerome was the silliest French man I’ve ever met,” she said. “He was so nice and so respectful.”

Marriott had been living with Renck for almost three months before he died. She said he enjoyed travelling, hiking and surfing.

“He loved being a pilot, he was so, so excited to be working there and to be out in Hawaii. It was his dream to live out here,” she said.

Friends of James Lisenbee told KRNV-TV in Reno, Nevada, that he was tough yet kind.

The station reported that Lisenbee was originally from Fallon then moved to Reno with his family. The skydiver was married with one child.

He played high school and college football and then joined the Marines.

“He was one of the nicest guys,” said Ryan Sheltra, who played football with Lisenbee. “He wanted to be everyone’s friend and he always had your back.”

The other nine victims were named by officials last week. They included a young couple from Colorado celebrating their first wedding anniversary, several skydiving instructors and a Navy sailor.

It was the worst civilian aviation accident in the U.S. since 2011.

Caleb Jones, The Associated Press