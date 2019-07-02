Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officer craving ice cream nabs suspect with loaded gun
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 2:13 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A police officer craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man’s shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.
Police say three on-duty officers were at the shop Saturday in Coney Island, Brooklyn when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.
The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He’s charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He’s due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.
The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting : “Seriously, this actually happened.”
The Associated Press
