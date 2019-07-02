Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Major repair work begins on 4 bridges over the DVP Monday
by News Staff
Posted Jul 2, 2019 5:30 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 2, 2019 at 5:45 am EDT
CITYNEWS
A summer of construction begins Monday on parts of the Don Valley Parkway as rehabilitation work begins on four different bridges.
The work is expected to last through the summer and into the fall on the Don Mills, Spanbridge, Wynford and Lawrence bridges.
City officials said crews will work to make sure the bridges meet standards and stay safe for vehicles and pedestrians.
The work will be carried out in stages and there will be lane closures 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Bridge repairs over the DVP start Tuesday, with one lane closed in both directions between Don Mills Rd. and Lawrence Ave. E. Leave lots of extra time if you use the DVP – it will be slow travelling. Details of the work and dates here: https://t.co/lEQVOQXnPT