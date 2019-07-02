Major repair work begins on 4 bridges over the DVP Monday

A summer of construction begins Monday on parts of the Don Valley Parkway as rehabilitation work begins on four different bridges.

The work is expected to last through the summer and into the fall on the Don Mills, Spanbridge, Wynford and Lawrence bridges.

City officials said crews will work to make sure the bridges meet standards and stay safe for vehicles and pedestrians.

The work will be carried out in stages and there will be lane closures 24 hours a day, seven days a week.