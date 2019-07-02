Libyan official says airstrike kills 40 migrants in Tripoli

BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan health official says an airstrike has hit a detention centre for migrants in a suburb of the capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry of the U.N.-supported government, says the airstrike on the Tajoura detention centre also wounded 80 migrants.

In a statement, the U.N.-supported government blamed the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, for the airstrike.

Libya is split between two warring governments and Hifter’s forces control much of the country’s east and south.

