LA mayor urges Trump to work with him on homeless crisis
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 5:29 pm EDT
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants President Donald Trump to visit the city and work with him on the homeless crisis.
The Democratic mayor made the public invitation during a radio interview Tuesday, after the Republican president called the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other big cities disgraceful and threatened to intercede.
Trump faulted the “liberal establishment” for the problem in an interview with Fox News.
But Garcetti says it’s a good day when the president talks about homelessness.
The mayor told KNX Radio in Los Angeles that he’s not interested in scoring political points and wants to work with Trump to save lives.
The number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles has surged, and encampments can be found throughout downtown.
